PM Directs Urgent Arrangement Of Baby Food For Flood-stricken Children

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 02:10 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to make urgent coordinated efforts to ensure supply of baby food to the flood-hit areas to avert malnutrition among the suffering children.

The prime minister, who chaired a virtual meeting on the flood situation in Pakistan, while being in New York during his US visit, assigned the cabinet members to reach out to the food manufacturers to provide the required supply of baby food.

He instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to also place an order for the baby food besides the one being arranged voluntarily to ensure that the children in the flood-hit areas were not malnourished.

The prime minister was told that the children, already facing malnutrition in the affected, had now been deprived of even one-time meal due to the devastating flood, creating an urgency for the baby food supply.

The prime minister asked cabinet members Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq to talk to the food manufacturers as well as the provincial governments including Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend their assistance to help the government overcome the challenge.

The prime minister also directed the Benazir Income Support Program to ensure complete the disbursement of the remaining Rs 45 billion of cash relief assistance among the entitled families.

He also asked for the provision of tents to the internally displaced families to provide them temporary shelter.

The meeting was told that the tents were being arranged and would be distributed with a 70/30 ratio to Sindh and Balochistan provinces respectively.

