PM discusses economic situation with experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired an urgent meeting of economic experts and discussed the ways to address current financial challenges being faced by the country.

The meeting attended by prominent economists deliberated upon the means to find a solution for county's financial stability, the PM Office said.

The prime minister was given a briefing on the data of national balance-sheet and fiscal deficits.

Important decisions will be taken in line with the recommendations of the experts.