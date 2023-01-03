PM discusses ministries' matters with respective ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for State for Power Division Muhammad Hashim Notezai and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari on Tuesday separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During their meeting, matters related to the relevant ministries of the Power and IPC, promotion of harmony among the provinces on different issues and the overall political situation was discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.