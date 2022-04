PM discusses political situation with Chaudhry Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and leader Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaidhry Moonis Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and leader Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaidhry Moonis Elahi.

The current political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting, the PM Office said.