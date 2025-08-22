PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema

Dr. Nisar Cheema and Zulfiqar Cheema Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the political situation in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Dr. Nisar Cheema and Zulfiqar Cheema Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the political situation in Gujranwala.

Cheema brothers announced support to the party’s decision regarding the bye-election of NA 66.

They assured support to the party’s nominated candidate and prayers for blessings were also offered.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chaudhry Abid Raza, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Mudassar Qayyum Nahra were also present on the occasion.