PM discusses Sino-Pak matters with Amb. Nong Rong, ahead of China visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held an in-depth meeting with Chinese ambassador Nong Rong encompassing diverse matters ahead of his two-day official visit to China starting Tuesday.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would further strengthen trade and economic ties, the PM Office said.

Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.