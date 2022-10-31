UrduPoint.com

PM Discusses Sino-Pak Matters With Amb. Nong Rong, Ahead Of China Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PM discusses Sino-Pak matters with Amb. Nong Rong, ahead of China visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held an in-depth meeting with Chinese ambassador Nong Rong encompassing diverse matters ahead of his two-day official visit to China starting Tuesday.

It was highlighted in the meeting that the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would further strengthen trade and economic ties, the PM Office said.

Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Visit

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australian set 180-run target for Ireland

23 minutes ago
 Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

48 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.