PM Distressed Over Recent Incident Of Desecration Of Holy Quran

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PM distressed over recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned yet another incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi Embassy in Denmark saying it had left Muslims all over the world deeply anguished.

"We, in Pakistan, are in deep pain and distress.

The recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design: to hurt the inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia," the prime minister said on his official twitter handle.

He called upon the governments and faith leaders in particular to put an end to such abhorrent practices.

"Let us not allow a handful of misguided and evil people to hurt the emotions of billions of people. Let them not dictate their nefarious agenda," he added.

