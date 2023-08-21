PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident.

At a ceremony held at the Canal Road Jaranwala, he gave away cheques to members of 25 affected families, and a Christian girl, who had complained that her dowry was burnt in riots.

Those who received the included Abid Masih, Shafqat Hayay, Marthan Anayat, Elyas Masih, Irshad Masih, Zeeshan Masih, Shehzad Masih, Nadeem Masih, Parvaiz Masih, Rizwan Masih, Abid Masih, Sarfraz Masih, Rauf Masih, Faiz Masih, Shah Zaib Masih, Shafiq Masih, Javaid Jan, Robin Gosh, Siraj Masih, Shehzad Anjum, Ahsan Afzal, Sehat Masih, Nisar Masih and Babar Masih.