Open Menu

PM Distributes Cheques Among Jaranwala Incident Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 08:24 PM

PM distributes cheques among Jaranwala incident affectees

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday distributed cheques of financial assistance among the Christian families, affected due to the Jaranwala incident.

At a ceremony held at the Canal Road Jaranwala, he gave away cheques to members of 25 affected families, and a Christian girl, who had complained that her dowry was burnt in riots.

Those who received the included Abid Masih, Shafqat Hayay, Marthan Anayat, Elyas Masih, Irshad Masih, Zeeshan Masih, Shehzad Masih, Nadeem Masih, Parvaiz Masih, Rizwan Masih, Abid Masih, Sarfraz Masih, Rauf Masih, Faiz Masih, Shah Zaib Masih, Shafiq Masih, Javaid Jan, Robin Gosh, Siraj Masih, Shehzad Anjum, Ahsan Afzal, Sehat Masih, Nisar Masih and Babar Masih.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Road Jaranwala Christian

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest three robbers

Rangers arrest three robbers

3 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance p ..

Chief Commissioner RTS chairs meeting to enhance public services in Battagram di ..

3 minutes ago
 RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into glob ..

RCEP boosting ASEAN economic integration into global economy

3 minutes ago
 Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, tra ..

Indian Army unprovoked firing martyrs elderly, traumatises three women

3 minutes ago
 Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, ..

Aneeq urges expansion of 'Road to Makkah' project, enhanced pilgrim facilities i ..

10 minutes ago
 Three killed in traffic accident

Three killed in traffic accident

11 minutes ago
India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab ..

India's water aggression jeopardizes South Punjab rural economy: Wattoo

9 minutes ago
 Afghanistan making education plan for female unive ..

Afghanistan making education plan for female university students

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23 ..

Supreme Court to hear PTI chief's appeal on Aug 23, in Toshakhana Case

9 minutes ago
 PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistan ..

PM thanks KSA leadership for facilitating Pakistani pilgrims

9 minutes ago
 BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, elim ..

BoK hosts seminar to promote Islamic Banking, eliminate interest

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, ..

Sindh Govt decides to take action against dacoits, street criminals

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan