PM Does Not Believe In Vendetta Against Opponents: Dr Babar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:08 PM

PM does not believe in vendetta against opponents: Dr Babar

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in vendetta against political opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in vendetta against political opponents.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of the prime minister was effectively working for the development and welfare of the country and masses, he remarked while talking to a private news channel.

He said nobody could dislodge the incumbent government and it would complete its constitutional term with the support of the public.

PTI would win the upcoming general elections on basis of its outstanding performance and prudent policies initiated during the ongoing tenure, he stated.

Dr Babar said all the national institutions were working independently under their domains to put the country on the path of economic and political stability.

Replying to a question, he said the leadership of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had registered corruption cases against each other during their regimes. Undocumented accounts were opened during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

The adviser urged Nawaz Sharif to comeback the country and faced the laundering cases instead of enjoying luxurious lives at abroad.

