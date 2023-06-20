UrduPoint.com

PM Donates 4 Transport Vans For Orphan Children At Pakistan Sweet Homes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday donated four transport vans for the children residing at Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) orphanage.

The prime minister handed over the keys of the vans worth Rs 62 million to Chairperson PSH Zamurrad Khan.

Talking to students of PSH Cadet College, the prime minister urged them to work hard and focus on learning contemporary knowledge.

Terming the students the "real future of the country", he said the youth could positively contribute towards the development of their homeland. He advised them to explore the fields of medicine, engineering, scientific research, agriculture, and information technology.

PM Sharif lauded Zamurrad Khan for his tireless efforts in the upbringing of the orphan children at Pakistan Sweet Homes.

The prime minister along with students took a ride in the transport van. The children raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan). Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also present.

The Pakistan Sweet Home was started as a project of Bait-ul-Mal in 2009 when a single child from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was handed over to Zamurrad Khan.

Since then, the Pakistan Sweet Home family has grown to its five centers across the country.

