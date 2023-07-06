PM, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui discuss Dr Aafia case

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui here on Thursday and discussed issues related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui here on Thursday and discussed issues related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

This was the second meeting of the Prime Minister with Dr. Fowzia within the last three months. Earlier, the Prime Minister had met Dr. Fowzia before she departed for the U.S. to meet Dr. Aafia Siddiqui at the FMC Prison.

Dr. Fowzia thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership and the cooperation that had been extended to her on his directions by the Foreign Ministry for assisting her secure US visa and arranging her meetings with Dr. Aafia in the U.S. prison.

"By extending support to me in obtaining U.S. visa for my visit, you have laid the foundation of the release of Dr. Aafia," said Dr. Fowzia.

She added that this was her first opportunity to meet her sister since she was imprisoned nearly fifteen years ago and was able to meet her for three consecutive days.

She briefed the prime minister about the steps she planned to pursue for the expeditious release of Dr. Aafia.

The prime minister listened empathetically as Dr. Fowzia narrated the impressions of her meeting with her sister Dr. Aafia. He emphasized that the government remained committed to extend fullest cooperation to her in the struggle to pursue justice for her sister and will make every effort to ensure the well-being and release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the U.S. Government, as well as Pakistan's Mission in Washington, for Dr. Aafia's well-being and for her early release. He also directed the Foreign Ministry to extend full support to Dr. Fowzia for her next visit to the U.S. The Prime Minister constituted a Ministerial committee that will gear up efforts for early release of Dr. Aafia.