PM Draws Line Between National Heroes And Traitors On May 9
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that May 9 was a day that separated two distinct mindsets - one that sacrificed for the country and the other that betrayed the nation for personal gains.
One year has passed, but the nation has not forgotten its betrayers and will never forget them, he wrote on his X timeline.
The prime minister maintained that "on one hand, we have the great sons of the soil, their families, and the patriotic people who have shed their blood for the country, on the other hand, we have those who are consumed by the fire of hatred and have no regard for the national interests, institutions, constitution, or laws".
"We promise to the country, the great martyrs, their heirs, and the nation that May 9 will never be forgotten", he said adding "we must move forward, overcome the challenges, and create a bright future for our future generations".
He said this day served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our heroes and the treachery of those who betrayed the nation.
"Let us honor the memories of our martyrs and continue our journey towards progress and prosperity."
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100
Lebanon security source says five killed in Israeli strikes on south
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM1 minute ago
-
Shuhada Solidarity Convention tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Using politics as cover to harm national institutions not acceptable: GB CM11 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday19 minutes ago
-
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner forms 4 member committee to determine milk price19 minutes ago
-
Secy religious affairs, Saudi ambassador review Hajj preparations50 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on criminals in Bahawalnagar49 minutes ago
-
Bilawal demands accountability for May 9 attacks49 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Lunar CubeSat ICUBE-Q successfully deployed in orbit on May 0849 minutes ago
-
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)49 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari calls on Saudi counterpart48 minutes ago