PM Due In AJK Today To Meet Leadership; Visit Neelum-Jhelum Power Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today to meet the leadership and address the cabinet members.
During the daylong visit, he will meet the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwaarul Haq and address the cabinet members of Azad Kashmir.
His meeting with Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and visit to the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are also on the agenda of the visit.
