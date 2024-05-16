Open Menu

PM Due In AJK Today To Meet Leadership; Visit Neelum-Jhelum Power Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

PM due in AJK today to meet leadership; visit Neelum-Jhelum power project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) today to meet the leadership and address the cabinet members.

During the daylong visit, he will meet the AJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwaarul Haq and address the cabinet members of Azad Kashmir.

His meeting with Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and visit to the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are also on the agenda of the visit.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Jammu Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

1 hour ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

10 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

10 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

10 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

10 hours ago
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

10 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

10 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

11 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

11 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

11 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan