PM Due In Lahore Today To Inaugurate Miyawaki Forest

Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

PM due in Lahore today to inaugurate Miyawaki forest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Lahore today mainly to inaugurate a Miyawaki Urban Forest in Jilani Park.

The prime minister will also get briefing on the progress for development of 51 urban forest sites in the provincial capital to overcome the air pollution and protect the environment.

Pioneered by a Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, Miyawalki is a unique technique that helps build native forests 10 times faster and 30 times denser.

Under the approach, dozens of native species are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways.

Miyawaki forest is self-perpetuating and maintenance-free.

During the visit, the prime minister will also chair the meetings to discuss the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab, increase in fruits and vegetable markets and steps to reduce the flour prices.

