PM Due In Quetta Today To Inquire After Injured Soldiers, Meet Leadership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to pay a daylong visit to Quetta today to inquire after the security personnel who were injured during an anti-terror operation in Qalat a few days ago.
During the visit, he will also meet the provincial leadership besides getting a briefing on the law and order situation, according to a PM Office press release.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Power Minister Awais Leghari will accompany the prime minister.
