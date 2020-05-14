UrduPoint.com
PM Educational Package: DC For Early Completion Of Additional 400 Rooms In Mianwali Schools

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:07 PM

PM Educational Package: DC for early completion of additional 400 rooms in Mianwali schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah Thursday directed for the completion of additional 400 rooms in schools under 'Prime Minister Educational Package' in Minawali

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Sher Chattah Thursday directed for the completion of additional 400 rooms in schools under 'Prime Minister Educational Package' in Minawali.

Addressing a review meeting here at the DC office, he directed the officers of building and education departments for gearing up the construction work on the ongoing schemes including shabby and shelterless schools' buildings and additional 400 rooms in schools in the home district of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Omar Sher Chattah also directed for taking special interest in the completion of construction work of 10 rural health centers and five basic health units.

Briefing the meeting, chief engineer building (north zone-Punjab) Sajid Rasheed said on the ongoing schemes under education and heath sectors, a detailed review had been taken adding a comprehensive plan had also been chalked out to complete the said schemes within the stipulated period and for implementation directions had been released to the SE and XEN building.

He further said 50 per cent construction schemes of education department would be completed by June 30, this year while 48 per cent work of 10 rural health centers and three basic health units would also be completed before June.

The meeting was attended by chief engineer building (north zone-Punjab) Sajid Rasheed, SE Sargodha division Qayyum Tahir, XEN Ali Nawaz, and development deputy director Irfan Anjm.

