PM Effectively And In Dignified Manner Pleading Case Of Kashmiris At Int'l Level: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

PM effectively and in dignified manner pleading case of Kashmiris at int'l level: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear to the world that resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace and security

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear to the world that resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for regional peace and security.In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said the prime minister is effectively and in a dignified manner pleading the case of Kashmiri people at the international level.

During interactions with the world leaders in the US, the prime minister focused on Kashmir dispute and the prevailing dire situation in occupied valley.She pointed out that eight million Kashmiri people have been besieged in Occupied Kashmir.

She said Imran Khan has warned the world that the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir poses threat to the world peace. She said life stands paralyzed in occupied Kashmir with streets and markets wearing deserted look.Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with the US President Donald Trump stressed for lifting of curfew in the valley.She said the very statement of Donald Trump that he trusts Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan as well as mandating the Prime Minister to talk with Iran for regional peace is acknowledgement of Imran Khan's leadership qualities and world's soaring confidence on Pakistan.

