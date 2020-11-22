UrduPoint.com
PM Effectively Defended Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) At International Level: Minister

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan defended Namoos-e-Risalat (Peace Be Upon Him) at international level in an effective manner.

In his message issued in connection with Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen (Peace Be Upom Him) week on Sunday, he said the world could be made citadel of peace by following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in letter and spirit.

The minister said that Muslims could sacrifice their lives in the love of the beloved HolyProphet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but could not tolerate blasphemy.

