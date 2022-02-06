PM effectively highlighting Kashmir issue internationally: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has unequivocally explained Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue that subjugation of Kashmiris should come to an end.

The unilateral revocation of the special status of Kashmir by fascist India has further intensified the freedom movement in IIOJ&K, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He further said that the rationale behind observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' is to honor the sacrifices of the innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian state sponsored terrorism.

The Modi led government is inculcating the radical Hindutva ideology in the minds of their masses, he said, adding, there are no remains left of secularism in India as minorities in the mainland were being subjugated blatantly.

Imam said that Pakistan has always been vocal for the Kashmir cause at every forum.

He said PM Imran Khan will once again urge the world to put collective efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute.

Kashmir is an international dispute and the founding leaders from India themselves took the issue to the UN, he added.

Since then, India is out-rightly violating the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue. Pakistan wants peace in South Asia but not at the cost of subjugation of Kashmiris, he mentioned.