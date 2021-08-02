UrduPoint.com

PM Effectively Highlights Kashmir Issue In World: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:00 AM

PM effectively highlights Kashmir issue in world: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister and Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue across the globe while Maryam Safdar highlighted Indian narrative in recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

Reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the nation was well aware that who was fighting Kashmir case and who were custodian of Modi's narrative.

He said on behest of PML-N, India got an opportunity to openly speak against AJK. The PML-N sale Indian narrative in AJK elections and thus justified investment on Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He termed the rhetoric of the bondwoman of liars and forgers quietly ridiculous in this regard.

Gill said the European Parliamentarians in their letter lauded Prime Minister's exemplary role regarding Kashmir. Kashmir issue was discussed across the world's parliaments owing to the positive role of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

He said Kashmir issue came under discussion three times in the Security Council owing to the efforts of Foreign Ministry.

Gill said pleading Indian narrative was major cause of PML-N defeat in AJK elections.

He said as per Gallup Survey, 67 per cent people wanted Imran Khan as their leader. As many as 53 per cent people were of the view that AJK elections were free, fair and transparent, he said.

Related Topics

India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Sale Gallup Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

2 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

3 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

3 hours ago
 Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.