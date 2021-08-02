PM effectively highlights Kashmir issue in world: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister and Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively highlighted Kashmir issue across the globe while Maryam Safdar highlighted Indian narrative in recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

Reacting to the statement of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said the nation was well aware that who was fighting Kashmir case and who were custodian of Modi's narrative.

He said on behest of PML-N, India got an opportunity to openly speak against AJK. The PML-N sale Indian narrative in AJK elections and thus justified investment on Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He termed the rhetoric of the bondwoman of liars and forgers quietly ridiculous in this regard.

Gill said the European Parliamentarians in their letter lauded Prime Minister's exemplary role regarding Kashmir. Kashmir issue was discussed across the world's parliaments owing to the positive role of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

He said Kashmir issue came under discussion three times in the Security Council owing to the efforts of Foreign Ministry.

Gill said pleading Indian narrative was major cause of PML-N defeat in AJK elections.

He said as per Gallup Survey, 67 per cent people wanted Imran Khan as their leader. As many as 53 per cent people were of the view that AJK elections were free, fair and transparent, he said.