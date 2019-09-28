PM effectively projected issue of Kashmir: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively projected the issue of Kashmir and Palestine in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively projected the issue of Kashmir and Palestine in his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Speaking at an event, she said Imran Khan shook the conscience of the world on the issue of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister presented the true face of islam before the international community, she said adding the Prime Minister always raised voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir.