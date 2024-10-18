PM Effectively Raised Voice For Palestinians At All Int’l Fora: Talal Chaudhary
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Muhammad Talal Chaudhary on Friday said that Pakistan not only took practical steps for resolution of the Palestine issue but also Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif effectively raised voice for innocent Palestinians at every international forum including United Nation and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit
Speaking at point of order in the Senate, he said dozens of Palestinians medical students were welcomed in Pakistan for completing their education after their medical colleges and hospitals were destroyed by Israel.
He said that all out efforts were made to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.
Talal emphasized that Parliament has the authority to form legislation, citing it as the institution's prime responsibility.
He expressed concerns that the National Assembly and Senate are incomplete due to pending decisions on reserved seats, which he believes breaches Parliament's privilege.
