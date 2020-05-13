PM Ehsaas Emergency Programme: Rs 2.25 bln disbursed among 187189 deserving families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 2.25 billion has so far been disbursed among 187,189 deserving families in the district under PM Ehsaas Emergency Program.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed here Tuesday that 20 centers had been set up in the district for disbursement of financial aid among the deserving people of the district.

Deputy Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor all the arrangements and no complaints should be received in this regard.

He appreciated the performance of teachers at the center and said that coordinated efforts would continue to provide relief to the deserving segment of the society.