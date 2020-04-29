UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Ehsaas Programe Continues In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:32 PM

PM Ehsaas programe continues in Hazara

Despite Ramazan, the payments under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on Wednesday continued to help the poor segment of the society facing hardship during lockdown in all over the Hazara division where thousands of families have been benefited

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Despite Ramazan, the payments under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on Wednesday continued to help the poor segment of the society facing hardship during lockdown in all over the Hazara division where thousands of families have been benefited.

In district Abbottabad, distribution of Rs. 12000 rupees cash each continued by the district administration officers and Tehsil revenue staff under strict security while keeping social distances and provision of hand sanitizers.

In Manshera district, the staff of Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP), Banks and retail shops remained present to facilities the beneficiaries of the Ehssas Emergency cash programme.

District administration Manshera has established 45 cash centres at various places of the districts where payments of Rs. 12000 rupees to the people are in the final phase.

DC Manshera also imposed section 144 in the centres to avoid any untoward situation during the disbursement of the cash and directed people to maintain social distance during the process.

The deserving families of Kohistan have also received Rs. 12000 rupees under Ehsas Emergency cash programme.

Pak Army and police were deployed at retail shops where cash disbursement was underway.

Related Topics

Army Police Poor Abbottabad Kohistan All

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Sania Nishtar discuss utilisation ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.