PM Ehsaas programe continues in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Despite Ramazan, the payments under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme on Wednesday continued to help the poor segment of the society facing hardship during lockdown in all over the Hazara division where thousands of families have been benefited.

In district Abbottabad, distribution of Rs. 12000 rupees cash each continued by the district administration officers and Tehsil revenue staff under strict security while keeping social distances and provision of hand sanitizers.

In Manshera district, the staff of Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP), Banks and retail shops remained present to facilities the beneficiaries of the Ehssas Emergency cash programme.

District administration Manshera has established 45 cash centres at various places of the districts where payments of Rs. 12000 rupees to the people are in the final phase.

DC Manshera also imposed section 144 in the centres to avoid any untoward situation during the disbursement of the cash and directed people to maintain social distance during the process.

The deserving families of Kohistan have also received Rs. 12000 rupees under Ehsas Emergency cash programme.

Pak Army and police were deployed at retail shops where cash disbursement was underway.