PM Embarks On 2-day Visit To Dushanbe Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:14 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) At the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe from today (Tuesday).

In Dushanbe, the Prime Minister will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda.

The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.

Agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation will also be signed during the visit.

