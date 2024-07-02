PM Embarks On 2-day Visit To Dushanbe Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:14 AM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet President Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of Majlisi Namoyandagon of Majlisi Oli Mahmadtoir Zoir Zokirzoda and Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd, 2024) At the invitation of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Dushanbe from today (Tuesday).
The visit is a part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further deepen bilateral cooperation especially in the areas of regional connectivity, trade, people-to-people contacts and energy as well as cooperation on multilateral issues.
Agreements and MoUs in diverse areas of cooperation will also be signed during the visit.
