PM Embarks On Two-day Official Visit To Russia Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2022 | 11:29 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan embarks on two-day official visit to Russia from today (Wednesday) at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the Cabinet. The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation. They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

The visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

In a tweet, Russian Foreign Office has said President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday.

The Leaders will discuss the main issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as topical regional affairs, including the developments in South Asia.

