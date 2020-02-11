UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Emerged Symbol Of Struggle Against Corruption: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:26 PM

PM emerged symbol of struggle against corruption: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari said Prime Minster Imran Khan had proved symbol of struggle against corruption, poverty and unemployment in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari said Prime Minster Imran Khan had proved symbol of struggle against corruption, poverty and unemployment in the country.

Addressing public congregation organized here Tuesday, he said point scorer should fathom about passing situation and avoid criticism to let the country move forward.

He said PTI government was making efforts for strengthening economy and improving the country's morale across the globe.

The deputy speaker categorically said that inflation and poverty were not creation of PTI's government; rather result of imprudent policies adopted by past regimes.

However, he assured the nation that it would leave a better country as compared to past before taking exit after completing five years term.

Diverting to progress in South Punjab, Mazari said Punjab government was following manifold projects for improving standard of the region and its inhabitants as well. He said realistic approach was being adopted to strengthen economy of the province through employing all out efforts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

19 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

26 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

4 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

4 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

4 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.