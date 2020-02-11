PM emerged symbol of struggle against corruption: Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Doust Muhammad Mazari said Prime Minster Imran Khan had proved symbol of struggle against corruption, poverty and unemployment in the country.

Addressing public congregation organized here Tuesday, he said point scorer should fathom about passing situation and avoid criticism to let the country move forward.

He said PTI government was making efforts for strengthening economy and improving the country's morale across the globe.

The deputy speaker categorically said that inflation and poverty were not creation of PTI's government; rather result of imprudent policies adopted by past regimes.

However, he assured the nation that it would leave a better country as compared to past before taking exit after completing five years term.

Diverting to progress in South Punjab, Mazari said Punjab government was following manifold projects for improving standard of the region and its inhabitants as well. He said realistic approach was being adopted to strengthen economy of the province through employing all out efforts.