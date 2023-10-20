Open Menu

PM Emphasises Enhanced Trade, Cultural Ties Between Xinjiang, Neighboring Pakistani Regions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PM emphasises enhanced trade, cultural ties between Xinjiang, neighboring Pakistani regions

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday emphasized the need for deepening trade, connectivity and cultural ties between Xinjiang and neighbouring regions of Pakistan.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Li Yifei, Deputy Party Secretary of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China and the Party Secretary of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC).

Appreciating warm sentiments of the Chinese people for Pakistan, Prime Minister Kakar thanked the CPC leadership for its firm support for Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and economic development.

Recalling his recent meetings with the Chinese leadership in Beijing, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan and China were iron brothers, trusted partners and reliable friends.

He noted the cultural and historical linkages between Xinjiang and Gilgit-Baltistan and underscored the importance of Xinjiang as the starting point of CPEC.

Commending XPCC's strong institutional linkages with Pakistan and its role in the peace and development of Xinjiang, the prime minister invited XPCC to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan in industrial development, tourism, agriculture and minerals and mining sectors.

Deputy Party Secretary Li Yifei said that China regarded Pakistan as an important economic partner and would continue its efforts to further deepen trade and connectivity linkages.

He added that the Government of Xinjiang region looked forward to working with Pakistan to facilitate trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties via Khunjerab-Sost border crossing.

