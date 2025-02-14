Open Menu

PM Emphasises Need To Further Strengthen Collaboration With UN In Climate Change, Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PM emphasises need to further strengthen collaboration with UN in climate change, development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the need to further strengthen collaboration with the United Nations in the areas of sustainable development and climate change.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong political commitment to advancing the objective of combating climate change in close collaboration and partnership with the international community and the UN.

The prime minister was talking to UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, who paid a courtesy call on him.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the important work being carried out by the UN Country Team in Pakistan.

He conveyed his warm regards for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while fondly recalling his strong leadership in galvanising global support for Pakistan during the 2022 floods.

The prime minister underscored that climate financing remained a crucial component of addressing the impacts of climate change, and expressed the hope that the developed nations would fulfill their commitments in that regard.

He said that Pakistan would continue working closely with the UN on important issues in the areas of climate change, including for the implementation of various projects.

The prime minister also emphasized the need for addressing the financing gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as for increasing the voice and representation of developing countries in the international financial institutions through reform of the global financial architecture.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for EAD Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, PM's Coordinator for Climate change Ms Romina Khursheed Alam and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

1 hour ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

1 hour ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

3 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan