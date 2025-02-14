- Home
- Pakistan
- PM emphasises need to further strengthen collaboration with UN in climate change, development
PM Emphasises Need To Further Strengthen Collaboration With UN In Climate Change, Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the need to further strengthen collaboration with the United Nations in the areas of sustainable development and climate change.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong political commitment to advancing the objective of combating climate change in close collaboration and partnership with the international community and the UN.
The prime minister was talking to UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, who paid a courtesy call on him.
During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated the important work being carried out by the UN Country Team in Pakistan.
He conveyed his warm regards for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while fondly recalling his strong leadership in galvanising global support for Pakistan during the 2022 floods.
The prime minister underscored that climate financing remained a crucial component of addressing the impacts of climate change, and expressed the hope that the developed nations would fulfill their commitments in that regard.
He said that Pakistan would continue working closely with the UN on important issues in the areas of climate change, including for the implementation of various projects.
The prime minister also emphasized the need for addressing the financing gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as for increasing the voice and representation of developing countries in the international financial institutions through reform of the global financial architecture.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for EAD Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, PM's Coordinator for Climate change Ms Romina Khursheed Alam and senior government officials also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs MEPCO official for bribe2 minutes ago
-
Youth kills brother’s wife2 minutes ago
-
UAF launches campaign to promote healthy diet2 minutes ago
-
PM emphasises need to further strengthen collaboration with UN in climate change, development2 minutes ago
-
Toll Tax on unfinished sections of Mirpurkhas-Khokhrapar Highway to be waived: Aleem Khan3 minutes ago
-
Body recovered, 4 persons arrested3 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister reviews 'Development Projects':12 minutes ago
-
Godown sealed for storing 1500 kg sugar bags:13 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs suspect in 6m visa fraud, human trafficking case13 minutes ago
-
Illegal Steel Mill and Chicken Feed Factory Seals in GB for Environmental Violations42 minutes ago
-
CJP administers oath of office to seven judges at Supreme Court52 minutes ago
-
Catch up vaccination from Feb 17 to Feb 28 planned52 minutes ago