PM emphasizes administrative measures to enforce anti-COVID SOPs on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday instructed the Interior Ministry to ensure all administrative measures for strict enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah here, also called for formulation of the SOPs to maintain law and order during the Holy Month of Muharram and their strict enforcement.

The interior minister apprised the prime minister of his visits to Lahore and Peshawar, and the upcoming visit to Quetta to meet the provincial leadership to discuss the implementation of the SOPs.

The prime minister appreciated the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-9 particularly during the upcoming Eid.