PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for educating Seerat un Nabi Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam to the youth to bring positive change in society and deal with multifaceted social issues.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with complete operationalization of Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said emulating the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam alone is enough to uplift the country as it is the path of greatness.

He said the basic princples of State of Madina were rule of law and character building.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that a complete roadmap has been prepared under the umbrella of Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority to promote the teachings of the Last Prophet. He said all the government departments will fully support the authority to implement its roadmap aimed at character building and education of youth, protection of family system and promotion of interfaith harmony.

Imran Khan said a beginning has also been made to make Pakistan a welfare state. He said it is the first time in the country's history that a health scheme has been launched under which each household can get free medical treatment worth one million rupees. He said unprecedented allocations have also been made for various programs of Ehsaas.

In his remarks, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said our success in this world and the hereafter lies in following the life of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim un Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

He appreciated the Prime Minister's concept of the establishment of Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority to acquaint the youth with the life and teachings of the last Prophet (SAW).