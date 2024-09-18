PM Emphasizes Enhanced Cooperation With British Leadership
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the British leadership to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, emphasizing that their long-standing ties could be further enhanced through cooperation in various areas.
Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, the prime minister stressed the importance of prioritizing government's initiatives, particularly the economic challenges being faced by the country.
He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation on trade and investment, climate change, social connectivity, and regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
He stated that millions of Pakistanis residing in Britain served as a vital link between the two countries, playing a key role in enhancing bilateral relations.
The prime minister also extended his best wishes to King Charles, while the British High Commissioner conveyed good wishes for Pakistan on behalf of the British Government.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CMS 's door open to public for their grievences: Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Democracy essential system for governments in world: Governor12 minutes ago
-
PPP prefers public welfare than personal gains: Governor12 minutes ago
-
Strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom movement's success: AJK PM32 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing citizen case32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's first 3-day 'Sirat Festival' to take place from Sept 2042 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner felicitates Shahzaib Rindh for winning Karate Combat KC-49 Championship in Singapo ..42 minutes ago
-
Mainly hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD42 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC extends felicitations to China on 40 years of IAEA membership42 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved through UN resolution: Asif52 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused in injured condition after encounter52 minutes ago
-
HFP organises Naunehal Seerat Conference52 minutes ago