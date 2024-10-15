Open Menu

PM Emphasizes Enhanced Trade, Investment Between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM

PM emphasizes enhanced trade, investment between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while noting the warm and excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, while also focusing on regional connectivity and security.

To achieve this shared objective, the prime minister emphasized the need to maintain regular and high-level contacts, including through institutional mechanisms of bilateral engagement.

The prime minister had a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting earlier, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Welcoming Kazakhstan’s participation at the SCO CHG Meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with all SCO countries in advancing SCO’s principles and purposes.

In this regard, the prime minister recalled his visit to Astana in July earlier this year for the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting and appreciated Kazakhstan’s contributions to strengthening cooperation among SCO countries.

The prime minister stressed to convene the meetings of Joint Working Groups on trade and agriculture at the earliest.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan congratulated the prime minister on the successful organization of the SCO Summit in Pakistan and lauded Pakistan’s positive role as the SCO Chair.

He reiterated Kazakhstan’s firm resolve to work closely with Pakistan, both as part of SCO and bilaterally, to enhance regional connectivity, trade and development.

He further said that Kazakhstan saw Pakistan as a leading trade partner is South Asia.

Both sides agreed to jointly work to realize the true trade potential between the two countries.

“Had a delightful exchange of views with my brother H.E. Mr. Olzhas Bektenov, PM of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of 23rd SCO CHG. We discussed the need to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, transport, connectivity, agriculture, defence, education and energy sectors and agreed to accelerate official exchanges to take Pakistan - Kazakhstan relations to new heights. I also extended a cordial invitation to President Kassym Jomart Tokayev to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties are poised for a bright future,” separately, the prime minister posted on X handle.

More Stories From Pakistan