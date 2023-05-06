PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he has shared with the world leaders the details of Youth Programme that is based on Education, Employment, Engagement and Environment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in London, has emphasized for re-energizing Commonwealth with a focus on youth empowerment.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that he made a case in this regard whilst addressing the Commonwealth Leaders' meeting.

He wrote, "During my address at the Commonwealth Leaders' Meeting yesterday, I made a case for re-energising Commonwealth with a focus on youth empowerment. I shared with the world leaders the details of our Youth Programme that is based on four Es: education, Employment, Engagement & Environment.

Women & members of minority communities are special focus of the loan scheme,".

The Prime Minister said that he also shared with the world leaders the details of Youth Programme that is based on Education, Employment, Engagement and Environment. He said women and members of minority communities are special focus of the loan scheme.