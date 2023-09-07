Open Menu

PM Emphasizes Joint Efforts To Purge Society Of Intolerance, Promote Brotherhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday emphasized the need to make joint efforts to purge the society of intolerance and promote brotherhood.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Bohra Community headed by Shahzada Hussain Burhanuddin, said interfaith harmony was part of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's golden principles which was also the foundation of Pakistan as well as guiding light for the people.

Hussain Burhanuddin conveyed the good wishes of his father and spiritual leader of Bohra Community Dr Mufazzal Saiduddin for the prime minister.

The prime minister appreciated the Bohra Community's role in social welfare, education and economic sectors.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of Bohra Community's welfare projects particularly an under-construction cardiac hospital in Karachi.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to extend cooperation and all-out facilities to the Bohra Community.

