PM emphasizes public’ role to curb coronavirus by adopting precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the pivotal role of public in curbing the spread of coronavirus across the country by adopting precautionary measures here on Monday.

He was chairing a review meeting on Coronavirus situation in Islamabad on Monday.

The PM said that the government on the basis of the latest estimates was taking all steps to protect the people from killer disease.

Expressing satisfaction on the meeting of needs of protective clothing and kits in the country, Imran Khan directed the local leadership to review the COVID-19 facilities in hospitals in their respective areas in cooperation with the administration and also play a vibrant role in ensuring people's cooperation in following the SOPs.

The Prime Minister said the provinces have been issued directions for smart lockdowns in the affected areas. Steps should be taken while keeping in view the ground realities so that a balance is created between precautionary measures and economic activities in the upcoming difficult weeks.

The Prime Minister while taking notice of the difficulties in the availability of some medicines and injections used by COVID-19 patients directed the Chairman NDMA to ensure their supply.

The meeting deliberated on prevailing situation of coronavirus, estimates for next few days and measures to cope with the situation.

It also took into account the availability of beds, oxygen, ventilators and facilities in different provinces.

The meeting was apprised that one hundred and seven laboratories are working in the country for corona tests and 25,000 tests are being conducted daily. The number of ventilators in the country is 4,800 while another 1,600 will be added soon.

The gathering was informed that another 2,000 COVID beds will be made available into different hospitals of the provinces by next month.

It was told that sites have been identified in twenty big cities of the country where the number of corona affected persons is rising and need administrative measures by provincial governments and district administration.