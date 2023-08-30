Open Menu

PM Emphasizes Significance Of War Games In Validating Naval War Plans

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 06:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday emphasized the significance of war games in validating naval war plans in sync with military and national security policy, besides exploring operational concepts and refining deployment strategies.

The prime minister, addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy's war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX, lauded the well-deliberated plans of the force commanders and the insightful analysis of the war game, which would help crystallize operational plans for maritime security and seaward defence of Pakistan, a PM Office press release said.

He also highlighted the enhanced responsibilities of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring the security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar Port.

Prime Minister Kakar expressed complete confidence in the preparedness of the Pakistan Navy to meet all threats and challenges, and reassured the government's commitment to provide all available resources for its capacity building.

Earlier upon arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

While presenting the overview, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) outlined the objectives of the war game which was conducted in tri-service format, with participants of relevant ministries and divisions as well.

He highlighted various concepts tried during the war game and recommendations pertaining to the Pakistan Navy's deployment strategies.

The debrief of the exercise was attended by high-level government officials and senior officers from tri-services.

