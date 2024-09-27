Open Menu

PM Emphasizes To Deepen Pakistan-US Trade Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

Shehbaz Sharif says attracting the US foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s priority.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasized to deepen Pakistan-US trade and investment ties.

He was talking to a delegation of the US-Pakistan Business Council, on the sidelines of 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The delegation comprised of President and other senior officials of the US-Pakistan Business Council and corporate leaders from the leading US enterprises.

The Prime Minister said attracting the US foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s priority.

He said the government is focused on further improving ease of doing business in Pakistan and in that regard accorded high priority to receiving suggestions from the corporate circles.

Introducing the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to the participants, the Prime Minister said SIFC is aimed at bolstering investor confidence and expediting project implementation through customized solutions and demand-driven facilitation.

He underscored that SIFC is a high-level, one-window agency empowered to facilitate foreign investors in planning and implementing their ventures in four key areas: agriculture, IT, energy, and mining.

Shehbaz Sharif identified various areas in Pakistan’s economy, particularly agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and mining, where the US companies could benefit from the Government’s policies and undertake projects for mutual benefit.

In her remarks, President US-Pakistan Business Council Esperanza Jelalian shared that Pakistan is a favoured destination of the US investments and holds considerable promise.

She said that a delegation of the Council, being planned this year, would explore further opportunities for investment in Pakistan.

The remarks were followed by an interactive discussion with representatives of the US enterprises, where the Prime Minister responded to various queries.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Business Agriculture Oil Esperanza New York Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

31 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

2 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan