UrduPoint.com

PM Emphasizes To End Using Corruption For Political Victimization

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:49 AM

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has regretted that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the need for doing away with the practice of using corruption as a tool for political victimization.

In his message on International Anti-Corruption Day, being observed today, he regretted that the previous government jailed political opponents on the basis of frivolous corruption allegations.

Terming corruption as a major national issue, the Prime Minister said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication.

Calling corruption a major impediment to Pakistan’s progress, he said it led to the country’s instability by destroying its economy as well as the administrative structure.

The Prime Minister urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to get rid of corruption.

He said in light of Islamic principles, efforts should be made for strengthening the institutions to do away with the scourge.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

31 minutes ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

8 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

8 hours ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

9 hours ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.