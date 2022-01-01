UrduPoint.com

PM Emphasizes Upon Dispense Of Justice, Rule Of Law In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 06:03 PM

PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of law in Pakistan

Imran Khan says only those nations can survive and flourish where rule of law is established in their territories.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan says dispense of justice and rule of law is the base of civilized society in the world.

Talking to eminent Islamic scholars online from the Muslim world on Saturday, he said only those nations can survive and flourish where rule of law is established in their territories.

The Prime Minister said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) raised the level of ethics and morality of the society to make Muslims a great nation.

The Prime Minster said that a society does not has any moral standards and ethics cannot dispense justice.

He said the Holy Prophet emphasized for implementation of rule of law in the Riyasat-e-Madina. He said only those societies are prospered who have rule of law without any discrimination.

He said that many nations were destroyed because of the discrimination between powerful and weak segments in their societies.

Imran Khan said any human community follows the teachings and footsteps of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will be prosperous as the Holy Prophet is the Rehmatul-ill-Alameen.

He said that Riyasat-e-Madina is, now, one of the centers of world civilizations as it was nothing before the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Prime Minister urged Islamic scholars to play their due role in creating awareness about the holy steps of Hazrat Muhammad among the youth so they can follow the exemplary footstep in their lives.

Prominent Scholars from Islamic world attended the program which was aimed to provide awareness to the younger generation about the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

