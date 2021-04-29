PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says until and unless we enhance our exports, we will have to think out of box and bring innovative ideas to woo the overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances to Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underlined the need for further enhancing the foreign remittances by tapping the immense potential of overseas Pakistanis.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday in connection with Roshan Digital Account crossing one billion Dollars in deposits and launch of Roshan Apni car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat products.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the country received record remittances over the last one year. He, however, said this is only tip of the iceberg. He said until and unless we enhance our exports, we will have to think out of box and bring innovative ideas to woo the overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances to Pakistan. This, he said will help us handle the issue of current account deficit.

The Prime Minister termed the deposits of one billion dollars in Roshan Digital Account in a matter of seven months as a landmark achievement, expressing the confidence that other two products Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat will also meet the success.

Imran Khan said that nine million Pakistanis are abroad and they are our biggest asset which have kept the economy afloat. He said our laborers are very diligent who work day and night to financially support their families back home.

He asked the embassies to provide better services to the labor class.

The Prime Minister said a high powered investigation has been ordered into the bad conduct of our embassy in Saudi Arabia with the Pakistani laborers and workers. He said those found involved in extorting and mistreating Pakistani laborers will be given exemplary punishments.

In his remarks, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir said the success of Roshan Digital Account is the success of Pakistan and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to the new products being launched under Roshan Digital Account, he said under Roshan Apni Car, overseas Pakistanis will be able to purchase cars for their family members or friends in Pakistan at attractive markup rates.

He said Roshan Samaaji Khidmat will provide a platform to the overseas Pakistanis to conveniently give their donations and Zakat.

He said more such products will also be launched in future to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.

The Governor State Bank of Pakistan said our aim is to transform the financial system that facilitates the common man including those associated with the SMEs and the agriculture sector.