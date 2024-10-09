PM Emphasizes Use Of Modern Technology For Power Sector Reforms
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:59 PM
PM approves in principle formation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) for generation and purchase of electricity
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said use of modern technology should be ensured for the reforms of the power sector and to prevent theft.
The prime minister made these directives while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy chaired in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The PM approved in principle the formation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) for generation and purchase of electricity.
Its approval will also be sought from the Federal cabinet.
ISMO will be registered with SECP under Companies Act 2017.
ISMO will gradually eliminate the role of the government as the sole buyer of electricity in the country and transform the electricity market into a multiplayer independent market.
The system will enable electricity consumers to purchase electricity from suppliers other than distribution companies
This institution will enable long-term planning for cost-effective power generation and transmission systems.
With the establishment of ISMO, there will be a substantial reduction in the circular debt and electricity rates in the power sector.
The inclusion of experts will be ensured in the board of ISMO.
In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said steps are being taken on priority basis for reforms in the power sector.
He directed the authorities concerned to take prompt and effective steps to reduce theft and losses in the power sector.
He said departmental action should be taken against the employees of distribution companies involved in electricity theft.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders1 minute ago
-
Female Opposition members stage protest in KP Assembly1 minute ago
-
Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan meets Chairman HEC11 minutes ago
-
FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action11 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases11 minutes ago
-
Shaukat advises taxpayers to approach Federal Tax Ombudsman for relief11 minutes ago
-
WHO steps up support for Dengue outbreak control in KP11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Multan leader welcomes SCO participants21 minutes ago
-
CM GB stresses importance of local government elections21 minutes ago
-
Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi21 minutes ago
-
ECP grants PTI candidate time until Oct 17 to submit replies21 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in Katcha firing31 minutes ago