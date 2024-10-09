Open Menu

PM Emphasizes Use Of Modern Technology For Power Sector Reforms

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2024 | 05:59 PM

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

PM approves in principle formation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) for generation and purchase of electricity

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said use of modern technology should be ensured for the reforms of the power sector and to prevent theft.

The prime minister made these directives while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy chaired in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The PM approved in principle the formation of an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) for generation and purchase of electricity.

Its approval will also be sought from the Federal cabinet.

ISMO will be registered with SECP under Companies Act 2017.

ISMO will gradually eliminate the role of the government as the sole buyer of electricity in the country and transform the electricity market into a multiplayer independent market.

The system will enable electricity consumers to purchase electricity from suppliers other than distribution companies

This institution will enable long-term planning for cost-effective power generation and transmission systems.

With the establishment of ISMO, there will be a substantial reduction in the circular debt and electricity rates in the power sector.

The inclusion of experts will be ensured in the board of ISMO.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said steps are being taken on priority basis for reforms in the power sector.

He directed the authorities concerned to take prompt and effective steps to reduce theft and losses in the power sector.

He said departmental action should be taken against the employees of distribution companies involved in electricity theft.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Electricity 2017 Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

28 minutes ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

2 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

3 hours ago
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

4 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

4 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

4 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan