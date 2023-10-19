BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday encouraged China’s corporate executives to explore the vast investment potential of Pakistan.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with a number of Chinese corporate executives on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum here.

The CEOs and executives of Chinese enterprises who called on the prime minister included Minmetals, MCC, China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), COFCO, Amer International Group, China Energy, Power China and China Gezhouba Group.

The prime minister apprised the Chinese businessmen of Pakistan’s initiatives for economic and financial stability.

Sharing Pakistan’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development, he outlined Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies; including the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council, which will act as a one-window platform to facilitate foreign investment.

He encouraged the Chinese corporate executives to explore the vast investment potential of Pakistan, especially in ICT, agriculture, renewable energy, textile, digital economy and, mining and minerals sectors.

Appreciating the measures taken by Pakistan to attract foreign investment, the entrepreneurs briefed the prime minister on their business portfolios in Pakistan.

They also expressed their keen interest in working with Pakistani partners to expand their business footprint in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar also invited the executives of Chinese companies to Pakistan to discuss their business interests with relevant ministers.