PM encourages Pakistanis diaspora to consider SIFC for investments

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and underscored the enduring Pakistan-UK relationship grounded in shared values and aspirations.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has encouraged Pakistani diaspora to consider the Special Investment Facilitation Council as a valuable platform for investments.

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attended a dinner reception hosted in his honour by Rt. Hon. Lord Zameer Choudrey at the House of Lords in London.

The event was attended by a large number of British Parliamentarians from various parties and a select group of prominent members from the Pakistani community.

In his address, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and underscored the enduring Pakistan-UK relationship grounded in shared values and aspirations. He commended the dynamic British Pakistani diaspora for their significant contributions to both countries' development.

The Prime Minister assured the audience of Pakistan's resilience in the face of economic and political challenges, emphasizing the nation's strategic importance and youthful population.

Regarding Pakistan's democratic process, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reaffirmed the nation's commitment to democratic ideals, emphasizing the importance of an inclusive, free, and transparent election process.

The reception ended with a Q&A session, during which the Prime Minister gave insightful replies to the questions from the British parliamentarians. The event offered a great opportunity for a constructive dialogue on issues of shared interests.