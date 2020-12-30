UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Ended Hereditary Politics With Support Of People: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PM ended hereditary politics with support of people: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cabal had cut to size as Prime Minister Imran Khan with the support of people had ended the hereditary politics.

In a press statement, she said the unnatural PDM alliance had met a natural death. She said that both Maulana and the princess were perturbed now. She advised the princess to stop day-dreaming and realize the facts and pointed out that the condition of her political bondmaids is even worse.

"The opposition is struggling for its political survival", she added.

Regarding coronavirus situation in the province, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the number of coronavirus patients had reached 137,295 in Punjab.

She said that 626 new cases were reported and 23 patients died during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

"A total of 3982 patients have died of coronavirus in Punjab", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Died Alliance Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

36 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

53 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.