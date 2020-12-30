PM ended hereditary politics with support of people: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) cabal had cut to size as Prime Minister Imran Khan with the support of people had ended the hereditary politics.

In a press statement, she said the unnatural PDM alliance had met a natural death. She said that both Maulana and the princess were perturbed now. She advised the princess to stop day-dreaming and realize the facts and pointed out that the condition of her political bondmaids is even worse.

"The opposition is struggling for its political survival", she added.

Regarding coronavirus situation in the province, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the number of coronavirus patients had reached 137,295 in Punjab.

She said that 626 new cases were reported and 23 patients died during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

"A total of 3982 patients have died of coronavirus in Punjab", she added.