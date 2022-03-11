PM endorsed to make Kot Addu a district : Mian Shaber Ali Qureshi

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime minister Imran khan has won the hearts of people of south Punjab by announcing Rs500 billion development funds to spread the net of development across the region during his recent visit to Melisi.

This was expressed by the State Minister for Housing Shabir Ali Qureshi while talking to media persons at his residence on Friday.

The minister said that he had met with the prime minister Imran khan in Islamabad recently and Prime Minister had endorsed to make Kot Addu a district and said that government of Tehreek-e-Insaaf was trying its level best to upgrade the backward areas of south Punjab and was utilizing all possible resources.

The Federal state minister said that basic issues relating from the Kot Addu development schemes were also discussed during meeting with Prime Minister while PM directed to Punjab government to solve issues on war footing basis for the benefit of a common man.

Main shaber Qureshi also said that Prime minister of Pakistan Imran khan expressed confidence in the non-confidence motion of the opposition and said that the opposition was itself a victim of mistrust in this matter .The minister concluded that it was only PTI government who could fulfill long standing demands of masses.