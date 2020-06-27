PM enjoying immense public support: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan being the most popular leader in the country was enjoying massive public support as he was effectively working for their well-being.

The PTI government under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to further strengthen the national economy, eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the Names of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shehbaz were also mentioned in Sugar commission and the government was determined to take action against all the responsibles.

Replying to a question, he said the prices of petroleum products had been increased due to their surge in international prices, he added.