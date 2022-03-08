UrduPoint.com

PM Enjoys Full Support Of PTI Members In The Parliament: Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

PM enjoys full support of PTI members in the Parliament: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday met with members of National Assembly including Chief Whip in National Assembly, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday met with members of National Assembly including Chief Whip in National Assembly, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the political situation in the country, foiling the no-confidence motion of the opposition and chalking out future line of action came under discussion.

Members National Assembly reposed their full trust in PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

The CM on the occasion said, "We would collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. We are all united and would remain so in future as well." Usman Buzdar emphasized that the propaganda being launched by the opposition could not create anarchy among our ranks.

The CM disclosed that the opposition lacks the number of members for moving no-trust motion, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident and brimming with confidence even today.

He underscored that those moving no trust motion do not trust each other.

The CM stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys utmost support of most of the assembly members and would continue to enjoy such support in future.

Usman Buzdar said that the failure of the no-confidence motion is written on the wall and said that the PTI government would complete its five years constitutional term.

The CM categorically stated that the masses would again elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Europe stocks rebound; nickel strikes record above ..

Europe stocks rebound; nickel strikes record above $100,000

1 minute ago
 Aurat March held in provincial capital

Aurat March held in provincial capital

1 minute ago
 Security plan for National Horse & Cattle Show fin ..

Security plan for National Horse & Cattle Show finalized

1 minute ago
 CO2 emissions from energy sector rise by record 2 ..

CO2 emissions from energy sector rise by record 2 bn tonnes in 2021: IEA

1 minute ago
 Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction ..

Transporters asked to reduce fares after reduction in petrol price

24 minutes ago
 Opposition's failure in no-confidence motion writt ..

Opposition's failure in no-confidence motion written on wall: Chief Minister

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>