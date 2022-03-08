PM enjoys full support of PTI members in the Parliament: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday met with members of National Assembly including Chief Whip in National Assembly, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Tuesday met with members of National Assembly including Chief Whip in National Assembly, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the political situation in the country, foiling the no-confidence motion of the opposition and chalking out future line of action came under discussion.

Members National Assembly reposed their full trust in PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

The CM on the occasion said, "We would collectively counter the no-trust motion of the opposition. We are all united and would remain so in future as well." Usman Buzdar emphasized that the propaganda being launched by the opposition could not create anarchy among our ranks.

The CM disclosed that the opposition lacks the number of members for moving no-trust motion, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan was confident and brimming with confidence even today.

He underscored that those moving no trust motion do not trust each other.

The CM stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys utmost support of most of the assembly members and would continue to enjoy such support in future.

Usman Buzdar said that the failure of the no-confidence motion is written on the wall and said that the PTI government would complete its five years constitutional term.

The CM categorically stated that the masses would again elect Imran Khan as Prime Minister for the next five years tenure as well.