PM Enquires About Health Of President Alvi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PM enquires about health of President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi and enquired about his health.

The prime minister wished an early recovery to President Alvi, who had received an injury on his right leg during jogging a few days ago.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the best of health to President Alvi.

The president thanked the prime minister for his kind wishes.

