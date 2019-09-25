UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Establishes Better System Of Governance In Country: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:21 PM

PM establishes better system of governance in country: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, Jawad Ahmed here Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Governor's House and discussed with him matters pertaining to good governance, administrative and development process in tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, Jawad Ahmed here Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Governor's House and discussed with him matters pertaining to good governance, administrative and development process in tribal district.

Provincial Information Minister, Shaukat Yusafzai was also present during the meeting. During the meeting ongoing administrative and reforms process was discussed in detail.

The Governor said that merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a big challenge for the government in which the PTI emerged victorious by completing the process in an amicable manner.

The tribal elected representatives are now effectively presenting their electorates in the provincial legislature. The KP government has allocated massive funds for the development projects in tribal districts, the Governor added.

The Governor expressed the hope that hitherto backward and neglected tribal areas would soon witness development in all sectors of life. A better system of governance has been established under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country, the Governor added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Information Minister All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decides t ..

40 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Bring Grain Deliveries to Venezuel ..

43 seconds ago

Moscow Court to Review Legality of Sentencing Prot ..

45 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan fo ..

47 seconds ago

Earthquake aftershocks continue in Muzaffarabad, a ..

8 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captai ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.