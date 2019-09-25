PM establishes better system of governance in country: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, Jawad Ahmed here Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Governor's House and discussed with him matters pertaining to good governance, administrative and development process in tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Central Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, Jawad Ahmed here Wednesday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman at Governor's House and discussed with him matters pertaining to good governance, administrative and development process in tribal district.

Provincial Information Minister, Shaukat Yusafzai was also present during the meeting. During the meeting ongoing administrative and reforms process was discussed in detail.

The Governor said that merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a big challenge for the government in which the PTI emerged victorious by completing the process in an amicable manner.

The tribal elected representatives are now effectively presenting their electorates in the provincial legislature. The KP government has allocated massive funds for the development projects in tribal districts, the Governor added.

The Governor expressed the hope that hitherto backward and neglected tribal areas would soon witness development in all sectors of life. A better system of governance has been established under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country, the Governor added.